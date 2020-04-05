Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.39 ($48.13).

ZAL opened at €34.07 ($39.62) on Friday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($57.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.42.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

