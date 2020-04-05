United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Price Down 7.6%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.48, approximately 633,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 491,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.41.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after purchasing an additional 585,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,064,000 after purchasing an additional 458,163 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 118,592 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,134,000 after purchasing an additional 240,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,917,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.