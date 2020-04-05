Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.84, 1,310,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 758,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RESI. JMP Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $633.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 26.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 21,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $265,571.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 332,593 shares of company stock worth $3,096,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 855,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 543,778 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

