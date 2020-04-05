MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Trading Down 8.1%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded down 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.58, 37,756,440 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 17,737,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 625,020 shares of company stock worth $7,296,571 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,950,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 578.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

