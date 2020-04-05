Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Trading Down 8%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $19.52, approximately 644,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 173,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $878.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.05%.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile (NYSE:GTY)

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.