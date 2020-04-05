Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Down 8.4%

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)’s share price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.98, 565,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 452,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

In related news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter worth about $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,102,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $9,297,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.