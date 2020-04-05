Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Down 8.3%

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.72 and last traded at $137.12, 597,549 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 245% from the average session volume of 173,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lendingtree from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lendingtree to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.31.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,378,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

