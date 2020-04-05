Assura (LON:AGR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Assura from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 79 ($1.04).

Assura stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83.50 ($1.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

