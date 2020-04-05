SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Shares Down 8.1%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) was down 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.71, approximately 771,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,063,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SILV shares. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $9.60 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 272,523 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,297,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 141,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

