Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 303 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 373 ($4.91) to GBX 303 ($3.99) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HSBC downgraded Ascential to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 370.80 ($4.88).

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.53) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 299.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 350.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $903.54 million and a P/E ratio of 101.37. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 195.70 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ascential’s payout ratio is 3.16%.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

