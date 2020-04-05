Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Down 9.2%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) dropped 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 8,381,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 27,111,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Get Ibio alerts:

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ibio stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 140.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,007 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Ibio worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.