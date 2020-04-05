Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AUTO. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 688 ($9.05) to GBX 653 ($8.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 494 ($6.50) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 545 ($7.17) in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Auto Trader Group to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 543.44 ($7.15).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 484.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 537.06. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other news, insider David W. Keens acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

