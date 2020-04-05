Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Down 8.8%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) shares dropped 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.62, approximately 737,468 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 258,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Banner alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.