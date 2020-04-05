SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Down 9%

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) traded down 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.32, 2,226,567 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 187% from the average session volume of 776,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

