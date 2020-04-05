Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Down 9.4%

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) traded down 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.97, 874,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 689,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pearson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pearson by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 1,026.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

