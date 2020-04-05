Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Trading Down 9.9%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares were down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.66, approximately 501,681 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 461,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael T. Pierson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Insiders acquired 20,290 shares of company stock worth $540,123 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

