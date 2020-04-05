Total (NYSE:TOT) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.67, approximately 3,758,666 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,576,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

TOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total purchased 720,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,422,778.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,553,941 shares of company stock worth $8,277,124 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile (NYSE:TOT)

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

