GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 10.3%

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $51.20, approximately 2,858,334 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,414,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get GDS alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of GDS by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,725 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,208 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of GDS by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after acquiring an additional 638,220 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,114,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.