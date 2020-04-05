GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 10.3%

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $51.20, approximately 2,858,334 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,414,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.
GDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.
