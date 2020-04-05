21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 11%

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) fell 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.24, 694,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 842,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,377,000 after buying an additional 231,433 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,878,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 128,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.
About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
