21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 11%

Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) fell 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.24, 694,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 842,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,377,000 after buying an additional 231,433 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,878,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 128,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

