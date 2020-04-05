Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Down 11%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) traded down 11% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $20.67, 532,203 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 339,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

The firm has a market cap of $557.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smart Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Smart Global by 33.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Global by 231.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ascential Price Target Cut to GBX 303 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Ascential Price Target Cut to GBX 303 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Ibio Trading Down 9.2%
Ibio Trading Down 9.2%
Auto Trader Group’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
Auto Trader Group’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
Banner Shares Down 8.8%
Banner Shares Down 8.8%
SolarWinds Stock Price Down 9%
SolarWinds Stock Price Down 9%
Pearson Shares Down 9.4%
Pearson Shares Down 9.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report