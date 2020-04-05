Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Down 11%

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) traded down 11% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $20.67, 532,203 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 339,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.
The firm has a market cap of $557.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Smart Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.
