Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 11.2%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price traded down 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.01, 2,297,027 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,489,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

The company has a market cap of $329.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

