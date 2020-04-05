Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Down 11.4%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.56, 1,020,412 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,129,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,908,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,612,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $5,507,000.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

