Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Down 11.4%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.56, 1,020,412 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,129,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,908,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,612,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $5,507,000.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ascential Price Target Cut to GBX 303 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Ascential Price Target Cut to GBX 303 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Ibio Trading Down 9.2%
Ibio Trading Down 9.2%
Auto Trader Group’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
Auto Trader Group’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
Banner Shares Down 8.8%
Banner Shares Down 8.8%
SolarWinds Stock Price Down 9%
SolarWinds Stock Price Down 9%
Pearson Shares Down 9.4%
Pearson Shares Down 9.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report