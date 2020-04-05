Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Down 11.8%

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.11, approximately 589,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 681,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $657.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,969,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,279,665.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $998,000 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

