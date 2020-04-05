Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Down 12%

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s share price was down 12% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.73, approximately 1,520,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 681,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 77.22%. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million. Analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 417,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,540 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

