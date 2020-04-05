Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) dropped 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.79, approximately 603,203 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 391,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

CLDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ascential Price Target Cut to GBX 303 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Ascential Price Target Cut to GBX 303 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Ibio Trading Down 9.2%
Ibio Trading Down 9.2%
Auto Trader Group’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
Auto Trader Group’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
Banner Shares Down 8.8%
Banner Shares Down 8.8%
SolarWinds Stock Price Down 9%
SolarWinds Stock Price Down 9%
Pearson Shares Down 9.4%
Pearson Shares Down 9.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report