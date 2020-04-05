Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) dropped 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.79, approximately 603,203 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 391,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

CLDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.