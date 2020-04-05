HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Down 17.5%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s share price traded down 17.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.94, 734,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 219,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 130.85% and a negative net margin of 76.96%. The business had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Equities analysts expect that HyreCar Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HyreCar by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in HyreCar by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

