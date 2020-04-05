Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Down 18.7%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO)’s share price fell 18.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.83, 4,039,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 578% from the average session volume of 595,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of research firms have commented on IO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $32.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Theron Usher acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,102.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 162,163 shares of company stock valued at $410,301. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

