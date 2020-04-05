KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.60. KLX Energy Services shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 9,638,416 shares changing hands.

KLXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KLX Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 217,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $274,000.86. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

