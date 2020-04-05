VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.92

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.92. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 3,261,744 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $164.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 987,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 556,628 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

