Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $7.50. Carnival shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 2,515,860 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 93.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

