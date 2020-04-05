Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.60. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 6,671,919 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 80.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 46,500 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,138.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $358,940 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 521,790 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 473,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 401,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,437,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

