Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.50. Plains GP shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 3,855,756 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743 over the last three months. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 340,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,888,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

