Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Stock Price Down 21.9%

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s share price fell 21.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $2.11, 803,304 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 485% from the average session volume of 137,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

About Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

