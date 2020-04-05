Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $5.22. Energy Transfer LP Unit shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 45,914,584 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after buying an additional 2,274,377 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after buying an additional 1,112,569 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 4,986,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after buying an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,707,000 after buying an additional 897,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

