Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.24. Unit shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,943,490 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens cut shares of Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The firm has a market cap of $13.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.42). Unit had a negative net margin of 82.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $164.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 1,803.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,168,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,929 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unit in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 148,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

