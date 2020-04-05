TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.14. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 30,567,857 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

