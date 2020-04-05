Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $74,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EV. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EV shares. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of EV opened at $30.29 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.