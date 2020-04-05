Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 126,712 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $77,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $132.78 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

