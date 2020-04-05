Geode Capital Management LLC Has $77.98 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,582,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $77,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,905,000 after buying an additional 8,434,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,504,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,156,000 after buying an additional 2,651,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,335,000 after buying an additional 569,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after buying an additional 1,102,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

LBTYK opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

