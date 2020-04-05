Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,343 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 985,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $78,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 24.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.71. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

