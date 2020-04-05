Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Post worth $78,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Post by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,165,000 after acquiring an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Post by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,027,000 after acquiring an additional 295,986 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 638,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POST opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.