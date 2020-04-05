Geode Capital Management LLC Has $79.33 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,714,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $79,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 133,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,428,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF opened at $12.12 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.