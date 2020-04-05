Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,078,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 22.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

