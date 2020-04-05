Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 63 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $624.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.55. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $440.72 and a twelve month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.26.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,149,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.