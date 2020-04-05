Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,720,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,843,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

