Fulton Bank N.A. Has $225,000 Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Steris were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Steris by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of Steris stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.07. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.