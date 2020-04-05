Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

SNPS opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,624 shares of company stock valued at $38,799,720. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

