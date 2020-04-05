NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTDOY. ValuEngine raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NTDOY stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $53.24.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

