Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after buying an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $212.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.73. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.68.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

