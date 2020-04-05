Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 738 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sony were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sony by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 500,245 shares during the period. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at $13,631,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sony by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after buying an additional 183,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 168,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of SNE opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

